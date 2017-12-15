Century Health To Merge With Family Resource Center

12/15/17 – 5:34 A.M.

Two non-profit organizations that provide mental health services in Hancock County are merging. The Courier reports Century Health and the Family Resource Center plan to combine forces over the next two years. The first step in the process took place when John Bindas Sr. became the CEO of both organizations. Both agencies still have separate boards of directors.

Bindas says the partnership and eventual merger allows the agencies to collaborate on things like billing, accounting, and human resources. He adds they’ll use “economies of scale” and run more efficiently. Bindas adds he does not expect reducing staff at either organization at this point.

Colleen Schlea is serving as the chief operating officer for both organizations.

MORE: The Courier