Chamber Of Commerce Holding Networking Event At Marathon Center FOr The Performing Arts

09/06/17 – 12:30 P.M.

The Findlay Hancock County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event next Wednesday for local business owners. Membership Manager Laurie Poland said the event will bring business owners together.

Laurie Poland

She added that it will allow business owners to talk about what they do with others.

Laurie Poland

Poland said that they have about 10 to 20 attendees for each event. The networking will start at 2 p.m. in the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. Admission is $15 for chamber members and $25 for nonmembers.