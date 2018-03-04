Champion runner Sir Roger Bannister dies at 88

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Sir Roger Bannister, who was the first man to run a mile in under four minutes, died on Saturday in Oxford, England, the BBC reports. He was 88.

RIP, Sir Roger Bannister. A history-maker, a doctor, a gentleman. pic.twitter.com/libBQNiMTx — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 4, 2018

Bannister broke the four minute mile in Oxford on May 6, 1954, completing the feat in three minutes and 59.4 seconds, according to ESPN. At the time, it was thought impossible that anyone could break the four minute mark. He completed the feat more than once.

Bannister stopped running to pursue a medical career. He was knighted in 1975 for his service as the first Chairman of Britain’s Sports Council, according to The Telegraph.

Legendary runners paid tribute to the British legend, including fellow countryman Mo Farah:

I’m so sorry to hear the sad news about Roger Bannister. I met him several times throughout my career and he was always humble, supportive and encouraging. He was an inspiration to so many, being the first man to break the 4-minute mile. My thoughts are with his family & friends. — Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) March 4, 2018

Bannister was born in 1929 in Harrow, England. He leaves behind his wife Moyra Jacobsson, their two sons, two daughters, and 14 grandchildren.

