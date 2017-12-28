Charitable stars honored on 2017 Celebs Gone Good list

PRNewsfoto/DoSomething.org(LOS ANGELES) — These celebrities are using their powers for good.

DoSomething.org has announced its 2017 Celebs Gone Good List, which recognizes stars who use their platforms to create positive change. This year, Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper dethroned 2016’s most charitable celeb Beyonce, thanks to his donations to Chicago’s public school system.

Taking runner-up is former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who made headlines for taking a knee during the national anthem. He also makes the list for his $1 million donation to various charity organizations, including Meals on Wheels.

Female pop stars take up a good portion of the top 10, including Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Beyonce and Kesha.

The top ten also includes Real Housewives alum Bethenny Frankel, who chartered four planes to bring supplies to Puerto Rico after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is a few steps below Frankel on the list for his own efforts to help the victims of Maria.

Houston Texans player JJ Watt also makes the list after helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston. Others on the list include Jennifer Lopez, black-ish star Yara Shahidi and actress Zendaya.

DoSomething.org is a non-profit organization dedicated to motivating young people to make positive changes in the world.

Check out the entire top 20 Celebs Gone Good:

Chance the Rapper

Colin Kaepernick

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Beyoncé

JJ Watt

Kesha

Yara Shahidi

Zendaya

Bethenny Frankel

Nicki Minaj

Lin Manuel Miranda

Lauren Jauregui

Jennifer Lopez

Shawn Mendes

Demi Lovato

Ava DuVernay

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

Miley Cyrus

Bruno Mars

