Charlotte Hornets' coach Steve Clifford steps away to address health

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford will step away from the team for an undetermined period of time to “address his health,” the team said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Hornets said there was no timetable for Clifford’s return to the sideline, and that Associate Head Coach Stephen Silas would serve as the acting coach in his absence.

Clifford missed Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic with what the team termed an illness.

Charlotte is 9-13 and in third place in the Southeast Division.

