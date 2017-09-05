Cheryl Burke back on “Dancing with the Stars,” teamed with Terrell “T.O.” Owens

ABC/Lisa Rose

(NEW YORK) — Cheryl Burke is coming back next season to battle it out on the dance floor for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars — and this year, she’s dancing with NFL great Terrell “T.O”. Owens.

Burke, a fan-favorite pro dancer and two-time champ, announce

d her return live on Good Morning America, during the same segment that welcomed Owens into the fold, via a spin on a giant mirror ball-shaped seat.

“This is my 20th season, and I’m just so happy to be back,” said Burke.

As for her new partner, Owens said he’s never danced before, but he joked, “If I can handle [former coach] Bill Parcells, I can handle Cheryl Burke.”

Wisely, he said, “I’m just gonna let Cheryl take the lead.”

“We did a few hours the other day and I gotta say he’s got rhythm,” Cheryl noted, adding of T.O.’s gridiron experience, “he’s all about lights, camera, action — he’s a performer.”

Burke last competed during DWTS season 23 with celebrity partner Ryan Lochte, taking seventh place. She took home the Mirror Ball Trophy for seasons two and three with celebrity partners Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith, respectively.

Owens noted he’s seen some of his friends and former teammates hit the dance floor on the show, like Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, who partnered with Burke in the past. “I talked to him a bit when he first got on there, and he told me it was a lot of work, but I expect nothing different,” said T.O.

The full celebrity cast of DWTS season 25 will be announced on GMA on Wednesday, September 6. The dancing competition returns with an all-new season on Monday, September 18, on ABC.

