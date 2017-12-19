Chicago Cubs have a 'very good meeting' with Yu Darvish

(CHICAGO) — Free agent pitcher, Yu Darvish says he had a “very good meeting” on Monday with Chicago Cubs officials.

The Japanese right hander tweeted a statement in Japanese confirming the meeting amid reports that Chicago executives Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer were in Dallas to speak with him.

Darvish is one of the top starting pitchers available and the Cubs have spent the off season adding to their pitching staff.

The National League Central champions already have signed free-agent starter Tyler Chatwood and relievers Brandon Morror and Steve Cishek.

