01/29/18 – 3:44 P.M.

The Cleveland Indians are getting rid of the Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms. The Associated Press reports that the logo is coming off the team’s sleeves and caps in the 2019 season. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that the league is dedicated to building a culture of diversity.

The team has been under growing pressure to eliminate Chief Wahoo. The logo had been in use since 1947.