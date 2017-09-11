Children’s Museum Of Findlay Getting American Red Cross Gaming Table

09/11/17 – 1:21 P.M.

The Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter is partnering with the Children’s Museum of Findlay. They will be installing an interactive gaming table in the museum with iPads. The devices will run the American Red Cross Monster Guard: Prepare for Emergencies App. This app teaches children between the ages of 7 and 11 ways to prepare and stay safe for emergencies. This includes floods, home fires, hurricanes, and other disasters. The children will role-play as a monster character and earn points by identifying hazards, locating safe rooms, and putting items in their emergency supplies kit.

The exhibit will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 23. Refreshments will be available along with games and prizes for the kids.