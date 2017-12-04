Chris Pratt files for divorce from Anna Faris

Walt Disney Studios Publicity – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — It’s official: Chris Pratt has filed for divorce from Anna Faris.

The Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World hero filed legal documents to end his 8-year marriage to the Mom star on December 1 citing irreconcilable differences,

Pratt has asked for joint custody of their son Jack, 5.

Faris filed her response shortly after Pratt and is also asking for joint custody and child support. It is believed that the couple has a prenuptial agreement and are working out a property settlement.

The separation date is listed as July 13, a month before they publicly announced their separation.

In a joint statement issued by Pratt on Instagram on August 6, they wrote, “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the couple said They added, “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The two met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and got engaged a year later; they were married in summer 2009.

Pratt will be returning to his Guardians of the Galaxy role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Avengers: Infinity War coming May 2018.

Faris’ sitcom Mom, airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on CBS.

