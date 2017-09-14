Chuck Schumer recorded on hot mic in Senate saying Trump 'likes me'

Win McNamee/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic Thursday morning saying President Trump “likes me,” less than 24 hours after both Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi joined Trump for dinner at the White House.

“He likes us. He likes me anyway,” Schumer said in the audio captured by C-SPAN and broadcast live, Thursday.

He elaborated further on the conversation.

“Here’s what I told him. I said, ‘Mr. President, you’re much better off if you can sometimes step right and sometimes left. If you have to step just in one direction you’re boxed,'” Schumer said. “It’s going to work out and it’ll make us more productive too.”

Democrats claimed they reached an agreement over the Obama-era executive action, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced last week is being rescinded.

“We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the President,” Schumer, D-N.Y., and Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement after their dinner at the White House with Trump and several White House officials.

President Trump offered a different tone Thursday morning.

“No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote,” Trump said on Twitter.

In his first on-camera comments since last night’s dinner, Schumer said both parties reached an “understanding” on DACA.

“We have reached an understanding on this issue. We have to work out details. We can work together on a border security package with the White House and get DACA on the floor quickly,” Schumer said Thursday.

Sen. Schumer’s office declined ABC News’ request for comment.

