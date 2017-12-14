City Mission Looking For Food Donations

12/14/17 – 5:28 P.M.

You can help the City Mission provide holiday meals to underprivileged residents in Hancock County. The City Mission offers evening meals seven days a week and gives out food boxes. They will give out Christmas boxes with either a ham or a turkey on December 19 and 21.

You can help by donating turkeys, hams, and other foods such as canned fruit, rice dishes, and boxed potatoes. You can also donate Meijer or Walmart gift cars so they can purchase any items that aren’t donated.