Clean Up Of Dazell Ditch Moving Forward

9/20/17 – 5:12 A.M.

Efforts to clean the Dalzell ditch in Hancock County are moving forward. The Courier reports the county answered questions from Findlay resident Thomas McCormick, who then indicated he wouldn’t appeal the assessments for the work. McCormick had asked for clarification about the assessments.

The county is assessing properties along the ditch an equal amount rather than an amount based on acreage. That means McCormick will pay nearly $700 less.

The project will cost around $609,000. Property owners are paying more than $497,000. The sate is kicking in more than $8,000; while Liberty Township is paying more than $21,500 and Findlay is paying more than $82,000.

MORE: The Courier