Cleveland Browns fire head of personnel Sashi Brown; head coach Hue Jackson to return

Moussa81/iStock/Thinkstock(CLEVELAND) — The Cleveland Browns fired executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown on Thursday, after two largely unsuccessful seasons in charge of the team’s personnel department.

In a statement that also announced head coach Hue Jackson would remain with the team next season, owner Jimmy Haslam said “we feel it is necessary to take significant steps to strengthen our personnel department.”

The Browns have lost each of their 12 games this season, and are 1-27 in Jackson’s two years as head coach.

Even Jackson admitted that some blame lay at his feet, saying “you look at it and I’m just as big a part of it as Sashi is.”

Brown admitted fault, however, saying that “our win-loss record since I became executive vice president isn’t going to cut it.”

Other members of the team’s front office are expected to be let go as well. Sources tell ESPN that Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey could be a leading contender for Brown’s job.

During Brown’s tenure, Cleveland traded away the draft picks that became Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson, but also built up a reserve of future selections and salary cap space.

Haslam called the offseason and next year’s draft “pivotal for our franchise.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.