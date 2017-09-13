Cleveland Indians win American League record 21st straight game

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(CLEVELAND) — The Cleveland Indians set an American League record by winning their 21st consecutive game on Wednesday.

Only two other teams in the last 101 years have won at least 21 straight games, a mark Cleveland reached in their 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. With the win, Cleveland passed the previous AL record held by the 2002 Oakland A’s, who won 20 straight.

Cleveland is now tied with the 1935 Chicago Cubs, for the second-longest unbeaten streak since 1900. The major league record is 26 games without a loss, held by the 1916 New York Giants. The Giants, however, tied in one game.

