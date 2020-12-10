2020 Rule 5 Draft results: Pick by pick

The Rule 5 Draft starts at noon ET, and the picks will be updated below as they’re made. In order to make a selection, a team must have space on its 40-man roster. Here’s a look at the Draft order and the number of players each team currently has on

The Rule 5 Draft starts at noon ET, and the picks will be updated below as they’re made. In order to make a selection, a team must have space on its 40-man roster. Here’s a look at the Draft order and the number of players each team currently has on its roster.

• Listen live at noon ET

1. Pirates (38)

2. Rangers (38)

3. Tigers (39)

4. Red Sox (38)

5. Orioles (38)

6. D-backs (39)

7. Royals (37)

8. Rockies (38)

9. Angels (34)

10. Mets (34)

11. Nationals (34)

12. Mariners (38)

13. Phillies (38)

14. Giants (37)

15. Astros (38)

16. Brewers (36)

17. Marlins (38)

18. Reds (31)

19. Cardinals (37)

20. Blue Jays (40)

21. Yankees (39)

22. Cubs (34)

23. White Sox (39)

24. Indians (37)

25. Braves (38)

26. A’s (35)

27. Twins (35)

28. Padres (40)

29. Rays (39)

30. Dodgers (37)