6 scoreless, 1.69 ERA: McKenzie deals again

The Indians were clear that their starting-pitching depth was the sole reason they felt comfortable enough to deal Mike Clevinger at the Trade Deadline on Monday. Sure, the team has one of the best starters in the game in Shane Bieber, along with Carlos Carrasco, Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac, but it was Triston McKenzie who handed the Tribe that final piece of reassurance.

The 23-year-old took the big stage by storm in his Aug. 22 debut, striking out 10 batters in six innings. McKenzie labored more in his second outing, but he had already proven enough to make the Indians confident in leaving him in their rotation, freeing them to send Clevinger to the Padres.

Two days after the Deadline, McKenzie demonstrated in the Tribe’s 5-0 victory over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday that his first start was more than beginner’s luck. In his third career start, McKenzie, Cleveland’s No. 10 prospect per MLB Pipeline, delivered his first scoreless outing, tossing six dominant frames with three hits allowed, no walks and six strikeouts.

A two-run homer by Tyler Naquin in the second inning gave McKenzie early breathing room, before Naquin’s three-run home run in the ninth sealed McKenzie’s second career win. Opponents are 8-for-53 (.151) against McKenzie so far.

