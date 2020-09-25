After being held hitless into 7th, Tribe rallies

CLEVELAND — The Indians have had quite the flare for the dramatic this week. After back-to-back victories on walk-off homers on Tuesday and Wednesday, it was Cesar Hernandez’s turn to hand the Tribe its fourth walk-off of the year on Friday night. Cleveland had been held hitless through 6 1/3

CLEVELAND — The Indians have had quite the flare for the dramatic this week. After back-to-back victories on walk-off homers on Tuesday and Wednesday, it was Cesar Hernandez’s turn to hand the Tribe its fourth walk-off of the year on Friday night.

Cleveland had been held hitless through 6 1/3 innings, but it was finally able to capitalize in the ninth. The Tribe entered the frame trailing by two, but an RBI double by Jordan Luplow and an RBI single by Delino DeShields set Hernandez up to deliver the walk-off double down the right-field line to hand the Indians a 4-3 victory over the Pirates at Progressive Field.

The win moved the Tribe one-half game behind the second-place White Sox in the American League Central.

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.