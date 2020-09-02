Bieber, Darvish named Pitchers of the Month

Shane Bieber and Yu Darvish were named August’s Pitchers of the Month for the American League and National League, respectively. It’s the first time either pitcher has won a Pitcher of the Month honor. Bieber continued his strong start to the season, posting a 1.63 ERA in six starts during

Bieber continued his strong start to the season, posting a 1.63 ERA in six starts during the month. Only Hyun Jin Ryu had a lower ERA among qualified AL pitchers in August. Bieber racked up 57 strikeouts, tied with Lucas Giolito for most in the Majors during the month. His August campaign included three of his five 10-strikeout games so far this season.

Bieber reached 82 strikeouts for the season through his first 50 innings of the year in his most recent start, marking the most strikeouts by a starter through their first 50 innings of a season in history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Tribe’s ace is the first Cleveland hurler to take home AL Pitcher of the Month honors since former Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger last August.

Darvish led qualified starters with a 1.09 ERA in August in five starts. His 40 strikeouts were tied for fourth-most among NL pitchers in August, behind only Jacob deGrom, Trevor Bauer and Aaron Nola. Darvish accumulated 1.3 WAR in August, tied with Max Fried and Pablo López for most among pitchers .

Darvish is the first Cubs pitcher to garner NL Pitcher of the Month honors since Cole Hamels in August 2018.