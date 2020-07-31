Bieber fans 13 Twins, ties all-time K record

CLEVELAND — The Indians’ starting rotation got all the attention during the team’s six-game homestand against the Royals and White Sox. Tribe manager Terry Francona said that if they left Minnesota on Sunday making the same remarks about their starters after facing a lethal Twins lineup, they’d be in pretty

CLEVELAND — The Indians’ starting rotation got all the attention during the team’s six-game homestand against the Royals and White Sox. Tribe manager Terry Francona said that if they left Minnesota on Sunday making the same remarks about their starters after facing a lethal Twins lineup, they’d be in pretty good shape.

In the series opener, Shane Bieber, once again, stole the show.

The Tribe’s ace dominated in eight innings, striking out 13 batters without permitting a walk or run, leading Cleveland to a 2-0 victory over Minnesota at Target Field on Thursday night. The Indians became the first team since at least 1901 to have four 10-plus strikeout outings from their pitchers in the first seven games of the season.

• Box score

But that’s not the only record Bieber etched his name beside on Thursday. After his six-inning, 14-strikeout performance on Opening Day against the Royals, the right-hander has now accumulated 27 strikeouts on the year, which is tied with Karl Spooner (1954) for the most in a pitcher’s first two outings of a season, according to Elias.

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.