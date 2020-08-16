Bieber in elite group with 54 K's in 1st 5 starts

Another day, another opportunity for Shane Bieber to pencil his name beside some of the greatest pitchers in Major League history. Bieber recorded 11 strikeouts on Saturday over his seven innings against the Tigers at Comerica Park, bringing his season total to 54 K’s. Those 54 strikeouts tie him with

Another day, another opportunity for Shane Bieber to pencil his name beside some of the greatest pitchers in Major League history.

Bieber recorded 11 strikeouts on Saturday over his seven innings against the Tigers at Comerica Park, bringing his season total to 54 K’s. Those 54 strikeouts tie him with Nolan Ryan (1973) and Pedro Martinez (2001) for the third most through the first five starts of a season since 1906. He is behind just Ryan (59, ’78) and Randy Johnson (55, ’99).

The Tribe’s 25-year-old ace has yet to record fewer than eight strikeouts in an outing this season, and he’s logged more double-digit strikeout games (three) than any other starter in the Majors.

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.