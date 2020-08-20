Bieber K’s 11 as Indians win 6th straight

Nolan Ryan, Pedro Martinez, Curt Schilling, Sam McDowell and Bob Feller. These are the types of names Shane Bieber has grown accustomed to seeing his name beside over the last few weeks. Yet again, Bieber proved why he has claimed the title of the Tribe’s ace, turning in another six

Nolan Ryan, Pedro Martinez, Curt Schilling, Sam McDowell and Bob Feller. These are the types of names Shane Bieber has grown accustomed to seeing his name beside over the last few weeks.

Yet again, Bieber proved why he has claimed the title of the Tribe’s ace, turning in another six scoreless frames in the Indians’ 2-0 victory over the Pirates on Thursday night at PNC Park to secure the three-game sweep. Cleveland’s winning streak extended to a season-best six games.

• Box score

Strikeouts have been the storyline every time the 25-year-old has taken the mound this season, and that didn’t change in the series finale against Pittsburgh. Bieber racked up another 11 K’s, bringing his 2020 total to 65. He’s now tied for the fourth-most strikeouts with Schilling (1998) by a pitcher in his first six starts of a season since 1893, when the mound moved to its current distance. He trails just Ryan (1978, 71) and Martinez (2000, 67; ’01, 66).

Bieber has been listed alongside some of the best hurlers to ever play the game, but he’s also made his mark in the Indians’ history books. Thursday marked his fourth double-digit strikeout game of the year. The only other pitchers in franchise history to do the same in the first six starts of a season were McDowell (1966, ‘68, ’70) and Feller (‘46).

In simpler terms: Bieber is doing pretty well.

After his fourth outing, Bieber’s ERA shot all the way up to 1.63, but the right-hander rebounded to toss seven scoreless frames in his last outing before six shutout innings against the Pirates to lower the ERA back to 1.11.

Pittsburgh’s lineup made him work, though, especially in the sixth inning. The Pirates put runners on the corners with no outs, as Bieber’s pitch count hit 87 pitches. But like he has all season long, the right-hander settled in to punch out the next two batters before escaping the jam with a flyout to right. With runners in scoring position, hitters have gone 0-for-15 with nine strikeouts against Bieber.

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.