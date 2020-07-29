C Pérez having sore right shoulder evaluated

CLEVELAND — Indians catcher Roberto Pérez told manager Terry Francona multiple times throughout Summer Camp how great it felt to be completely healthy again. The Gold Glove backstop played through bone spurs in his right ankle in 2019 and finally recovered for the 2020 season. Now he may be dealing

CLEVELAND — Indians catcher Roberto Pérez told manager Terry Francona multiple times throughout Summer Camp how great it felt to be completely healthy again. The Gold Glove backstop played through bone spurs in his right ankle in 2019 and finally recovered for the 2020 season. Now he may be dealing with another injury.

After the first game of a doubleheader against the White Sox on Tuesday, the Indians called up catcher Beau Taylor from their alternate training site, optioned outfielder Daniel Johnson to make room on the 30-man roster and designated reliever James Hoyt for assignment to clear a space on the 40-man roster.

The move was made to give the Indians some depth behind the plate while their starting catcher, Pérez, is evaluated for right shoulder soreness. The Indians expect an update on Pérez’s status to be announced on Wednesday.

Pérez has thrown out two of three attempted basestealers through four games this season, but his arm strength appeared to take an uncharacteristic dip by the middle of Tuesday’s 4-3 victory in the first game of the twin bill. With the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning, Luis Robert grounded a ball back to pitcher Aaron Civale, who threw home to get the forceout at the plate. Pérez turned and threw to first, but the throw didn’t seem to have the same force behind it as it usually does.

The 31-year-old is in his second season as the Tribe’s full-time catcher after taking home the American League Gold Glove Award last year. Despite having bone spurs in his ankle that caused pain he described as a knife scraping against him, Pérez was the only backstop in the Majors to catch over 100 innings without allowing a passed ball.

Pérez is hitting .100 (1-for-10) with six strikeouts, including an 0-for-4 showing on Tuesday.

