Carrasco fans 7, but Tribe's bullpen struggles

CLEVELAND — For as stellar as the Indians’ starting pitching has been, the bullpen has somehow been even better. The offense has struggled to get into a rhythm all season, but the pitching staff has consistently been there to minimize the damage to give the bats a chance. But this plan didn’t pan out in the Tribe’s favor on Friday night.

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco handed the ball over to his ‘pen with the score tied after six innings, but it didn’t take long for the game to slip away, as the Brewers put up six runs off the Tribe’s relief corps in Cleveland’s 7-1 loss at Progressive Field.

Entering Friday night, the Indians’ bullpen had posted a 2.49 ERA, which was third-best in the Majors. Phil Maton had played a huge role in that success, only having permitted one run in his first 12 1/3 frames of the year. But the 27-year-old ran into trouble for the first time this season after a leadoff walk led to an RBI double by Keston Hiura. Oliver Pérez replaced Maton, but Carlos Santana misplayed a slow roller hit by Christian Yelich, allowing two more runs to score. Ryan Braun rounded out the Crew’s four-run frame with an RBI single to center field.

Although a four-run lead was safe against an offense that manufactured just four hits, scoring its lone run of the game on a throwing error, the night turned even more uncharacteristically dark for the Tribe’s bullpen when James Karinchak gave up his first career home run on a 94.9 mph heater to Hiura.

Though the rookie reliever had fanned 35 of the 70 batters he had faced entering Friday, he’s labored through his last three outings, allowing five runs in 2 1/3 frames (21.43 ERA) with six walks and six strikeouts.

