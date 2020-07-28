Civale K's career-high 9 in Tribe's G1 DH win

CLEVELAND — The Indians knew exactly what they were getting with Shane Bieber, Mike Clevinger and Carlos Carrasco at the top of their starting rotation. Although they had high hopes for what Aaron Civale could bring in the No. 4 spot, the young righty solidified on Tuesday that he can

CLEVELAND — The Indians knew exactly what they were getting with Shane Bieber, Mike Clevinger and Carlos Carrasco at the top of their starting rotation. Although they had high hopes for what Aaron Civale could bring in the No. 4 spot, the young righty solidified on Tuesday that he can hang right alongside the veterans.

Civale allowed two runs on seven hits with one walk and a career-high nine strikeouts in the Tribe’s 4-3 victory over the White Sox in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Progressive Field. Since the season began on Friday, each of the Indians’ starters has tossed at least six frames and permitted two or fewer runs. All but Clevinger (who recorded six strikeouts on Saturday) fanned at least nine batters.

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.