Cleveland reliever puts his kid to work

Offseason bullpen sessions can be fun for the whole family. Just ask Cleveland reliever Nick Wittgren. Wittgren enlisted his young son, Jackson, as a ballboy for a recent backyard throwing session, with Wittgren throwing into a net and Jackson retrieving the baseball for his dad.

Jackson Wittgren demonstrates just how adorable bullpen sessions are during the offseason. 🥰 (via @ashleyecrosby)pic.twitter.com/cVVOXfCeI4 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) November 24, 2020

Wittgren’s wife, Ashley, caught Nick and Jackson on camera and posted the video.

Jackson can swing the bat, too — he hit Wittgren in the face with a (plastic) ball during indoor batting practice back in February.

The Wittgrens’ family teamwork must be the key to Nick’s success with the Tribe — the 29-year-old right-hander is 7-1 with a 2.99 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 80 appearances for Cleveland over the past two seasons.

