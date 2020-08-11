Clevinger breaks club protocol, will miss start

CLEVELAND — The Indians will now be without two of their starting pitchers over the next few days due to violation of team protocols. After the team sent Zach Plesac home early from Chicago on Sunday because he went out with friends on Saturday night, the club learned that Mike

After the team sent Zach Plesac home early from Chicago on Sunday because he went out with friends on Saturday night, the club learned that Mike Clevinger also broke team rules and will now miss his start against the Cubs on Tuesday.

The Tribe did not specify how long Clevinger will have to self-quarantine, but he will begin undergoing precautionary testing while away from the team. Righty Adam Plutko will start in Clevinger’s place on Tuesday.

Cleveland released the following statement on Monday evening:

“Today the organization learned that RHP Mike Clevinger violated team protocols on the club’s recent road trip to Chicago. He has been instructed to quarantine and will undergo subsequent testing while away from the team. RHP Adam Plutko will start in his place on Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs. The Cleveland Indians will continue to keep the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members as our top priority.”

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.