Clevinger, Plesac placed on restricted list

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Cubs, the Indians placed right-handers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list, activated outfielder Tyler Naquin from the 10-day injured list and recalled left-hander Logan Allen from their alternate training site. Clevinger and Plesac were instructed to self-quarantine after both pitchers broke

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Cubs, the Indians placed right-handers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list, activated outfielder Tyler Naquin from the 10-day injured list and recalled left-hander Logan Allen from their alternate training site.

Clevinger and Plesac were instructed to self-quarantine after both pitchers broke the team’s COVID-19 protocols. Plesac was sent home Sunday after going out with friends in Chicago on Saturday night. The club later learned that Clevinger also violated team rules.

The duo has helped the Indians record the best ERA (2.04) in the Majors this season, with Clevinger recording a 3.24 ERA and Plesac posting a 1.29 mark through three starts apiece. It’s unclear how long the two will be away from the club.

Adam Plutko will start in Clevinger’s place Tuesday against the Cubs.

Meanwhile, Naquin returns after missing the first few weeks of this season with a hairline fracture in his right big toe. The outfielder hit .288/.325/.467 with 10 homers over 89 games before suffering a torn ACL in his right knee last season.

Thomas Harrigan is a reporter for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @HarriganMLB.