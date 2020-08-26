Clevinger quickly finds his groove in return 

CLEVELAND — After an 11-day stint in Lake County, Ohio, Mike Clevinger walked off the mound with a one-run lead after six innings. But when Oliver Pérez gave up the tying run in the seventh, Clevinger watched his opportunity to secure a win wash away. That’s when the Indians’ offense

CLEVELAND — After an 11-day stint in Lake County, Ohio, Mike Clevinger walked off the mound with a one-run lead after six innings. But when Oliver Pérez gave up the tying run in the seventh, Clevinger watched his opportunity to secure a win wash away. That’s when the Indians’ offense did something it had done just one time all year.

• Box score

A go-ahead RBI double by Tyler Naquin in the eighth sparked a three-run inning that lifted the Indians to a 6-3 victory over the Twins on Wednesday night at Progressive Field. It was just the second time this season that the Tribe secured a win after trailing through seven innings, improving their record to 2-10 in those games.

It had been three weeks since Clevinger last took the mound for the Indians, and the right-hander got off to a slow start out of the gate. But after a rocky first inning, he was able to settle in to allow two runs on eight hits through six innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

