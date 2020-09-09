Cookie's sharp outing for naught in loss

Carlos Carrasco has clearly righted himself after a midseason morass, but Cleveland’s offense remains a work in progress. After three rough starts in mid-August, Carrasco has now turned in three strong ones. On Wednesday night, the elder statesman of a young rotation had his longest and possibly best outing of

After three rough starts in mid-August, Carrasco has now turned in three strong ones. On Wednesday night, the elder statesman of a young rotation had his longest and possibly best outing of the year against the Royals. But the Tribe’s bats were shut out for the fourth time this season in a 3-0 loss at Progressive Field. It was Cleveland’s second defeat in as many nights to last-place Kansas City.

The only damage off Carrasco in his seven sharp innings came when the Royals unleashed a series of singles to start the sixth. Base hits from Cam Gallagher and Whit Merrifield put runners on the corners, and Adalberto Mondesi stroked a single to right to bring the game’s first run home. Though a wayward throw from José Ramírez on a would-be double-play ball and an error from second baseman Cesar Hernandez extended the inning, Carrasco was able to escape without further damage.

Facing left-hander Danny Duffy, the Indians loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, but they came up empty when Francisco Lindor flied out and Carlos Santana struck out looking. They also stranded a pair apiece in the fourth and sixth innings. And when the Royals added two insurance runs against reliever Phil Maton in the ninth, the three-run lead felt mountainous.

