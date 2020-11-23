DeMarlo Hale named Tribe's bench coach

CLEVELAND — It’s going to be strange for Indians manager Terry Francona not to have his right-hand man in 2021, but the skipper will at least have a familiar face on his bench next season. After Tribe bench coach Brad Mills, one of Francona’s closest friends, decided against returning in

After Tribe bench coach Brad Mills, one of Francona’s closest friends, decided against returning in his regular role next year, the Indians announced on Monday afternoon that DeMarlo Hale will serve as the bench coach in 2021. Hale spent the past two seasons as a special assistant to player development with the Braves, overseeing outfield and baserunning instruction.

Hale and Francona have a history, dating back to Francona’s time in Boston nearly 15 years ago. From 2006-11, Hale was on Francona’s staff with the Red Sox, including two seasons as his bench coach. Hale worked with the Orioles in ’12 and served as the Blue Jays’ bench coach from ’13-18. This upcoming season will mark his 18th as a Major League coach.

Mills decided against returning as the Tribe’s bench coach next year after opting out of the 2020 season to be with his family following the death of his grandson during Spring Training. The plan is to have Mills remain involved in the Indians organization, but he and the club have not determined his role yet.

The rest of the coaching staff will remain the same. Francona will be back at the helm with Sandy Alomar Jr. as first-base coach and Mike Sarbaugh at third. Though Ty Van Burkleo also opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, he will return as the Tribe’s hitting coach next year.

