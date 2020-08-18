Fair or foul? You judge Santana's winning HR

Carlos Santana nervously squatted down in front of the Indians’ dugout, waiting to find out whether he was the hero the offense desperately needed. After a long replay review, the umpires waved their fingers above their heads, signaling a home run, and Santana cheerfully danced his way down to the

Carlos Santana nervously squatted down in front of the Indians’ dugout, waiting to find out whether he was the hero the offense desperately needed. After a long replay review, the umpires waved their fingers above their heads, signaling a home run, and Santana cheerfully danced his way down to the bench.

In the top of the 10th inning, Santana launched a three-run blast a Statcast-estimated 442 feet directly over the left-field foul pole to lift the Indians to a 6-3 victory over the Pirates on Tuesday night at PNC Park. The Tribe has now gone 11-0 in games in which it has scored three or more runs.

• Box score

After carrying the Indians’ offense all last year, Santana’s bat has been quiet since the 2020 season got underway. His Major League-leading 27 walks kept his on-base percentage as high as .415 entering the series opener in Pittsburgh. Now, the team can hope his clutch three-run homer can be a turning point for the slugger, who had hit just one homer with a .179 batting average and a .254 OPS heading into the game.

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.