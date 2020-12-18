Francona meets the media, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland manager Terry Francona will meet virtually with the media at 1 p.m. ET on Friday to discuss his team’s progress during the offseason and its outlook for 2021. Managers throughout MLB are holding media sessions this week in lieu of in-person gatherings that are normally held during the Winter

Cleveland manager Terry Francona will meet virtually with the media at 1 p.m. ET on Friday to discuss his team’s progress during the offseason and its outlook for 2021.

Managers throughout MLB are holding media sessions this week in lieu of in-person gatherings that are normally held during the Winter Meetings but were not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.