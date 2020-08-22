Friendship goals! Jones 'couldn't miss' debut

CLEVELAND — No fans are permitted in the stands of Progressive Field during the 2020 season, but that didn’t stop Indians top prospect Nolan Jones from supporting his friend in his Major League debut. As 23-year-old Triston McKenzie struck out Miguel Cabrera and walked off the field after his first

CLEVELAND — No fans are permitted in the stands of Progressive Field during the 2020 season, but that didn’t stop Indians top prospect Nolan Jones from supporting his friend in his Major League debut.

As 23-year-old Triston McKenzie struck out Miguel Cabrera and walked off the field after his first big league inning, Jones posted a video of his friend from the roof of the parking garage across the street.

“[I] couldn’t miss the debut,” Jones told MLB.com via text.

Our top prospect, @Nolan_Jones10, is watching his buddy, @T_eazy24 make his Major League debut from the parking garage outside the ballpark. We see you, No! 👀 pic.twitter.com/HeTpQDVjAM — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 22, 2020

McKenzie was selected in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft, while Jones was taken in the second round the following year. The two have come up through the Tribe’s system together over the past few years and have spent the last seven weeks at the Indians’ alternate training site in Lake County, Ohio.

Jones kept his bird’s-eye view even after the sun started to set in Cleveland, leaning against the ledge on the roof of the parking garage about half of the height of the Tribe’s big screen behind the bleachers, just beyond the left-field foul pole.

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.