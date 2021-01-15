Hear from top prospects at Rookie Program

Two hundred of baseball’s top prospects, representing all 30 teams, participated in the 30th edition of the Rookie Program this week. The joint venture between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association was held virtually after taking place in Miami each of the past two years.

Originally held in Leesburg, Virginia, the event — formerly known as the Rookie Career Development Program — teaches up-and-coming players some off-the-field skills they’ll need to succeed once they reach the big leagues. There are lessons on dealing with the media, how to handle situations in the clubhouse, drugs in baseball, inclusion, financial planning and more.

Here’s a look at all of 2021 attendees, with an interview from a prospect from each organization:

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST

Blue Jays: Nate Pearson, RHP (No. 1, MLB No. 6)

Nate Pearson weighs in on his Major League experience and his expectations for the 2021 campaign. Watch»

Other Blue Jays participating: Riley Adams (No. 23), Alejandro Kirk (No. 6), Otto Lopez (No. 13), Gabriel Moreno (No. 8), Patrick Murphy (No. 18), Josh Palacios, Ty Tice

Orioles: Michael Baumann, RHP (No. 9)

Michael Baumann talks about what it was like at the Orioles’ alternate training site and the experience of facing Adley Rutschman. Watch»

Other Orioles participating: Rylan Bannon (No. 25), Zac Lowther (No. 11), Isaac Matheson, Ryan McKenna (No. 21), Tyler Nevin (No. 22), Mac Sceroler, Ramon Urias, Alexander Wells (No. 19), Tyler Wells

Rays: Josh Fleming, LHP

Josh Fleming discusses being part of the Rays’ bullpen and his expectations for this season. Watch»

Other Rays participating: Ronaldo Hernandez (No. 14), Brent Honeywell (No. 9), Shane McClanahan, LHP (No. 7), Kevin Padlo (No. 20), Drew Strotman (No. 28), Taylor Walls (No. 19)

Red Sox: Tanner Houck, RHP (No. 10)

Tanner Houck discusses his initial success in the Major Leagues and the stigma of low arm slots. Watch»

Other Red Sox participating: Eduard Bazardo, CJ Chatham (No. 14), Bryan Mata (No. 4), Joel Payamps, Hudson Potts (No. 20), Jeisson Rosario (No. 16), Connor Seabold (No. 23), Marcus Wilson (No. 28), Connor Wong (No. 19)

Yankees: Clarke Schmidt, RHP (No. 2, MLB No. 83)

Clarke Schmidt shares some of the lessons he learned from veteran teammates during his Major League debut. Watch»

Other Yankees participating: Luis Gil (No. 5), Brooks Kriske, Alexander Vizcaino (No. 8)

AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL

Indians: Nolan Jones, 3B (No. 1, MLB No. 38)

Nolan Jones talks about his transition to the outfield and the Minor League experiences (in another sport) of his brother. Watch»

Other Indians participating: Gabriel Arias (No. 6), Ernie Clement, Eli Morgan, Kyle Nelson, Carlos Vargas (No. 24)

Royals: Khalil Lee, OF (No. 8)

Khalil Lee discusses making the most of his 2020 season and what it means to be added to the Royals’ 40-man roster. Watch»

Other Royals participating: Ronald Bolanos (No. 17), Lucius Fox (No. 22), Sebastian Rivero, Angel Zerpa

Tigers: Casey Mize, RHP (No. 2, MLB No. 5)

Casey Mize reflects on his first season in the Major Leagues and shares his excitement about Detroit’s rising farm system. Watch»

Other Tigers participating: Sergio Alcantara, Akil Baddoo (No. 25), Beau Burrows (No. 15), Daz Cameron (No. 7), Travis Demeritte, Alex Faedo (No. 10), Kyle Funkhouser, Eric Haase, Derek Hill, Alex Lange, Matt Manning (No. 3, MLB No. 20), Isaac Paredes (No. 6), Tarik Skubal (No. 5, MLB No. 42), Troy Stokes, Joey Wentz (No. 9)

Twins: Jordan Balazovic, RHP (No. 4, MLB No. 81)

Jordan Balazovic discusses the craziness of the 2020 season and shares his motivations for 2021. Watch»

Other Twins participating: Gilberto Celestino (No. 14), Edwar Colina (No. 15), Ryan Jeffers, Alex Kirilloff, Bailey Ober, Brent Rooker, Ben Rortvedt

White Sox: Garrett Crochet, LHP (No. 4, MLB No. 89)

Garrett Crochet discusses making his Major League debut without ever having pitched in the Minors. He also talks about the experience of pitching in the postseason and the rest of the White Sox pitching staff. Watch»

Other White Sox participating: Bernardo Flores Jr. (No. 16), Gavin Sheets (No. 9)

AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST

A’s: Nick Allen, SS/2B (No. 4)

Nick Allen talks about his experience at the RCDP and shares some of the lessons he learned at the A’s alternate training site. Watch»

Other A’s participating: Wandisson Charles, Brian Howard (No. 25), Ka’ai Tom

Angels: Chris Rodriguez, RHP (No. 6)

Chris Rodriguez talks about the Draft process and how he found out the Angels were selecting him. Watch»

Other Angels participating: Jahmai Jones (No. 7), Kyle Keller, Jose Quijada, Gerardo Reyes, Jose Alberto Rivera (No. 12)

Astros: Freudis Nova (No. 2)

Freudis Nova talks about the advice he’s received from veteran players, how he manages his fears and his approach to his offseason work. Watch»

Other Astros participating: Humberto Castellanos, Luis Garcia (No. 13), Tyler Ivey (No. 12), Taylor Jones (No. 19), Chas McCormick (No. 21), Nivaldo Rodriguez (No. 24), Jairo Solis (No. 8), Peter Solomon (No. 26), Forrest Whitley (No. 1, MLB No. 17)

Mariners: Juan Then, RHP (No. 14)

Juan Then discusses being acquired by the Mariners twice, increasing his velocity and his reaction when he first hit 100 mph on the radar gun. Watch»

Other Mariners participating: Wyatt Mills (No. 23)

Rangers: Dane Dunning, RHP (No. 3, MLB No. 98)

Dane Dunning talks about getting traded twice and his comeback from Tommy John surgery. Watch»

Other Rangers participating: A.J. Alexy (No. 21), Sherten Apostel (No. 11), Wes Benjamin, Kyle Cody (No. 24), Brett De Geus (No. 30), Joe Gatto, Sam Huff (No. 2, MLB No. 69), John King, Joe Palumbo (No. 10), Tyler Phillips (No. 23), Yerry Rodriguez (No. 20), Leody Taveras (No. 4), Anderson Tejada (No. 8), Eli White

NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST

Braves: Ian Anderson, RHP (No. 3, MLB No. 34)

Ian Anderson talks about his rookie season, pitching in the playoffs and the Braves’ wealth of young pitchers. Watch»

Other Braves participating: William Contreras (No. 7), Kyle Muller (No. 6), Huascar Ynoa

Marlins: Braxton Garrett, LHP (No. 7)

Braxton Garrett discusses his comeback from Tommy John surgery early in his career and what he learned from his first two big league starts this summer. Watch»

Other Marlins participating: Edward Cabrera (No. 6), Daniel Castano, Jose Devers (No. 13), Lewin Diaz (No. 8), Jordan Holloway (No. 27), Trevor Rogers (No. 9), Alex Vesia

Mets: Sam McWilliams, RHP (No. 23)

Sam McWilliams talks about refining his pitch mix and his decision to sign with the Mets as a Minor League free agent. Watch»

Other Mets participating: Patrick Mazeika (No. 24)

Nationals: Cade Cavalli, RHP (No. 2)

Cade Cavalli discusses his background as a two-way college player, his experience at Washington’s alternate training site and how he got into giving haircuts. Watch»

Other Nationals participating: Yasel Antuna (No. 10), Ben Braymer (No. 22), Tim Cate (No. 6), Samuel Clay, Matt Cronin (No. 8), Steven Fuentes (No. 25), Jackson Rutledge (No. 1)

Phillies: Alec Bohm, 3B

Alec Bohm talks about making his Major League debut and the lessons he can carry over into 2021. Watch»

Other Phillies participating: Connor Brogdon (No. 30), Spencer Howard (No. 1, MLB No. 28), Mauricio Llovera (No. 16), Rafael Marchan (No. 7), Mickey Moniak (No. 12), JoJo Romero (No. 14), Ramon Rosso

NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL

Brewers: Mario Feliciano, C (No. 4)

Mario Feliciano provides insight on the RCDP and shares which sessions have stood out most to him. Watch»

Other Brewers participating: Alec Bettinger (No. 24), Phil Bickford, Dylan File (No. 25), Mark Mathias, Drew Rasmussen, Justin Topa

Cardinals: Ivan Herrera, C (No. 4)

Ivan Herrera discusses his development in the Cardinals’ system, what he’s learned from Yadier Molina and the importance of being a bilingual catcher. Watch»

Other Cardinals participating: Seth Elledge (No. 26), Elehuris Montero (No. 8), John Nogowski Jr., Johan Oviedo, Angel Rondon (No. 13), Edmundo Sosa (No. 21)

Cubs: Brailyn Marquez, LHP (No. 1, MLB No. 63)

Brailyn Marquez discusses making his debut as a reliever and shared a bit about his preparation and goals for the 2021 season. Watch»

Other Cubs participating: Miguel Amaya (No. 3), Cory Abbott (No. 14), Manuel Rodriguez, Justin Steele (No. 25), Keegan Thompson (No. 30)

Pirates: Jared Oliva, OF (No. 11)

Jared Oliva talks about spending the 2020 season at the Pirates’ alternate training site. Watch»

Other Pirates participating: JT Brubaker, Nick Mears, Cody Ponce

Reds: Ryan Hendrix, RHP (No. 21)

Ryan Hendrix discusses how he’s learned to get through a long season, missing a shot at MLB in 2020 and his time at the alternate training site. Watch»

Other Reds participating: Jose Garcia (No. 6), Deivy Grullon, Vladimir Gutierrez (No. 16), Riley O’Brien (No. 15)

NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST

D-backs: Corbin Martin, RHP (No. 6)

Corbin Martin reflects on his Major League debut with Houston, being traded to Arizona for Zack Greinke and recovering from Tommy John surgery. Watch»

Other D-backs participating: J.B. Bukauskas (No. 10), Stuart Fairchild (No. 13), Wyatt Mathisen, Matt Peacock, Pavin Smith (No. 27)

Dodgers: Gerardo Carrillo, RHP (No. 16)

Gerardo Carrillo talks about watching the Dodgers win a World Series title, developing at the alternate training site and how offseason work helped him increase his velocity. Watch»

Other Dodgers participating: Garrett Cleavinger, Andre Jackson (No. 27), Marshall Kasowski, Zach Reks, Edwin Uceta (No. 22)

Giants: Joey Bart, C (No. 1, MLB No. 11)

Joey Bart reflects on his 2020 season and looks forward to ’21. Watch»

Other Giants participating: Luis Alexander Basabe (No. 18), Camilo Doval (No. 24), Dedniel Nunez, Jason Vosler

Padres: Ryan Weathers, LHP (No. 5)

Ryan Weathers discusses jumping from Class A ball to the Majors at age 20 and his impressive debut against the Dodgers in the NLDS. Watch»

Other Padres participating: Luis Campusano (No. 3, MLB No. 46)

Rockies: Tommy Doyle, RHP (No. 18)

Tommy Doyle talks about his experience at Virginia and his role in the Rockies’ bullpen. Watch»

Other Rockies participating: Phil Diehl, Justin Lawrence