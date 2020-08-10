Here's each team's new Top 30 Prospects list

We updated all of the MLB Pipeline prospect lists last week, from the Top 100 to the Top 10s by position to Top 30s for every organization. We’ll revise our farm system rankings after the Aug. 31 Trade Deadline, allowing us to reflect on prospects who change addresses.

For now, we offer a snapshot of each system below. We list the number of Top 100 Prospects in each organization, as well as its best talent and its highest-ranked newcomer. We also tally its Prospect Points, based on assigning 100 to the No. 1 prospect on the Top 100, 99 to the No. 2 prospect and so on down to one for the No. 100 prospect.

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST

Blue Jays

Top 100: 3 | Prospect Points: 193 (13th)

No. 1: Nate Pearson, RHP (MLB No. 9)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Austin Martin, SS/OF (No. 2/MLB No. 20, first-round pick)

The future began to take center stage in Toronto last season with the arrivals of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio and has continued in 2020 with the debut and immediate success of Pearson, the third-highest-ranked pitcher on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list. Martin, whom the Blue Jays selected fifth overall in this year’s Draft, headlines the club’s next wave of prospect talent along with former first-rounders like shortstop Jordan Groshans (2018) and righty Alek Manoah (’19).

Orioles

Top 100: 5 | Prospect Points: 215 (10th)

No. 1: Adley Rutschman, C (MLB No. 4)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Heston Kjerstad, OF (No. 3/MLB No. 66, 1st-round pick)

The Orioles rebuild continues, with adding the No. 1 overall pick (Rutschman) in 2019 and the No. 2 overall pick (Kjerstad) this last June.

Rays

Top 100: 5 | Prospect Points: 261 (6th)

No. 1: Wander Franco, SS (MLB No. 1)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Nick Bitsko, RHP (No. 8, first-round pick)

The Rays have no shortage of top-prospect talent on the farm, with Franco, MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 prospect, headlining their Top 100-prospect contingent and a system that features a mix of high-ceiling prospects and high-probability big leaguers. And while pitching depth is already a strength for the organization, the Rays also have help on the way in No. 100 overall prospect Shane Baz, Shane McClanahan, Joe Ryan and Bitsko, the No. 24 overall pick from this year’s Draft.

Red Sox

Top 100: 2 | Prospect Points: 71 (26th)

No. 1: Jeter Downs, SS/2B (MLB No. 48)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Nick Yorke, 2B (No. 11, 1st-round pick)

The Red Sox are rebuilding their system after promotions and trades took a toll — but also produced a 2018 World Series championship — and the current state of their pitching staff shows that process will need some time.

Yankees

Top 100: 2 | Prospect Points: 48 (29th)

No. 1: Jasson Dominguez, OF (MLB No. 57)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Austin Wells, C (No. 6, 1st-round pick)

The upper half of our Yankees Top 30 consists entirely of international signings, led by the yet-to-debut Dominguez, and former first-round picks, highlighted by soon-to-arrive-in-New York right-hander Clarke Schmidt.

AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL

Indians

Top 100: 1 | Prospect Points: 55 (28th)

No. 1: Nolan Jones, 3B (MLB No. 46)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Carson Tucker, SS (No. 11, 1st-round pick)

The Indians system is deeper than its lone Top 100 Prospect and mere 55 Prospect Points would indicate, as it features a slew of talented young hitters, many of whom are still teenagers.

Royals

Top 100: 4 | Prospect Points: 232 (8th)

No. 1: Bobby Witt Jr., SS (MLB No. 11)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Asa Lacy, LHP (No. 2/MLB No. 33, first-round pick)

One year after getting Witt Jr. with the No. 2 overall pick in the Draft, the Royals landed the top-ranked pitching prospect in the 2020 class in Lacy, taking the Texas A&M southpaw with the No. 4 pick. It may not be long until he’s ready to join Brady Singer and Kris Bubic in the team’s big league rotation, and the same goes for fellow 2018 draftees Daniel Lynch and Jackson Kowar.

Tigers

Top 100: 5 | Prospect Points: 383 (1st)

No. 1: Spencer Torkelson (MLB No. 7)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Torkelson (first-round pick)

The Tigers’ top four prospects on their updated Top 30 list are all former first-round picks. Two of those players, Torkelson and Casey Mize (2018), were No. 1 overall picks, and the others, Matt Manning (No. 9, ’16) and Riley Greene (No. 5, ’19), were taken within the first 10 picks. What’s more, all six of the club’s 2020 Draft picks — five of which came from the collegiate ranks — cracked the Tigers midseason Top 30, adding to the organization’s already deep pool of advanced, upper-level prospects.

Twins

Top 100: 4 | Prospect Points: 171 (14th)

No. 1: Royce Lewis, SS (MLB No. 10)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Aaron Sabato, 1B (No. 8, 1st-round pick)

The top prospects are just about knocking on the door, with Lewis, Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach all in the Twins’ 60-man player pool as the organization continues to do a good job of maintaining a deep system that funnels players up to the big leagues on a regular basis.

White Sox

Top 100: 4 | Prospect Points: 318 (4th)

No. 1: Luis Robert, OF (MLB No. 3)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Garrett Crochet, LHP (No. 5, 1st-round pick)

The White Sox have the game’s most top-heavy system, with Rookie of the Year favorite Robert leading a contingent of four prospects ranked in the upper half of the Top 100 but not much depth behind them.

AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST

A’s

Top 100: 3 | Prospect Points: 188 (13th)

No. 1: Jesus Luzardo, LHP (MLB No. 13)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Tyler Soderstrom, C (No. 5, 1st-round pick)

The top of the Top 30 (Luzardo and Sean Murphy) is making major contributions in Oakland right now and a healthy A.J. Puk would make for a very exciting trio at the highest level, while young hitters like Soderstrom and Robert Puason are starting to form an intriguing next wave.

Angels

Top 100: 3 | Prospect Points: 121 (19th)

No. 1: Jo Adell, OF (MLB No. 6)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Reid Detmers, LHP (No. 3/MLB No. 87, 1st-round pick)

Slowly but surely the Angels’ system is improving, adding the college lefty in Detmers near the top of the list to go along with the set of exciting, dynamic outfield prospects (Adell, Brandon Marsh, Jordyn Adams).

Astros

Top 100: 1 | Prospect Points: 80 (23rd)

No. 1: Forrest Whitley, RHP (MLB No. 21)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Alex Santos, RHP (No. 10, supplemental 2nd-round pick)

Houston’s system definitely has thinned out but nonetheless has produced 11 rookie pitchers who already have taken the mound in Houston this season — none of whom is Whitley, who’s sidelined with a sore arm.

Mariners

Top 100: 6 | Prospect Points: 329 (3rd)

No. 1: Jarred Kelenic, OF (MLB No. 12)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Emerson Hancock, RHP (No. 3/MLB No. 38, 1st-round pick)

The Mariners currently have six members of the Top 30 in the big leagues, led by Rookie of the Year candidate Kyle Lewis, with Kelenic loudly knocking on the door and one of the best groups of top-notch right-handed pitchers (Hancock, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby) in any system coming from their last three first-round Draft picks.

Rangers

Top 100: 2 | Prospect Points: 63 (27th)

No. 1: Josh Jung, 3B (MLB No. 59)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Justin Foscue, 2B (No. 8, 1st-round pick)

Though the Rangers have taken proven college performers (Jung, Foscue) with their last two first-round choices, their system still is dominated by high-ceiling youngsters who will need time to develop.

NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST

Braves

Top 100: 5 | Prospect Points: 285 (5th)

No. 1: Cristian Pache, OF (MLB No. 14)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Jared Shuster, LHP (No. 10)

As the Braves continue to compete annually in the NL East, the system has lost some depth, but the top of the system, led by the dynamic outfield duo of Pache and Drew Waters, still has exciting players at the upper levels and just about ready to contribute.

Marlins

Top 100: 6 | Prospect Points: 258 (6th)

No. 1: Sixto Sanchez, RHP (MLB No. 24)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Max Meyer, RHP (No. 3/MLB No. 41, 1st-round pick)

Thanks to trades and promising back-to-back Drafts, the Marlins have gone from arguably baseball’s worst farm system in 2018 to one of its best.

Mets

Top 100: 3 | Prospect Points: 73 (26th)

No. 1: Ronny Mauricio, SS (MLB No. 68)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF (No. 6, first-round pick)

The Mets’ system is thin on big league-ready talent, but they have assembled a promising group of high-ceiling youngsters by being aggressive on the international market and in recent Drafts. Many of those young players play premium positions, too, including the club’s top two prospects (Mauricio and Francisco Alvarez) and two of the club’s top three picks in the 2020 Draft, centerfielders Crow-Armstrong (No. 19 overall pick) and Isaiah Greene (No. 69).

Nationals

Top 100: 1 | Prospect Points: 78 (24th)

No. 1: Carter Kieboom, SS/2B (MLB No. 23)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Cade Cavalli, RHP (No. 4, first-round pick)

The Nationals’ system is headlined by Kieboom, the club’s Opening Day third baseman, and 20-year-old infielder Luis Garcia. Beyond those two, though, the next 10 prospects on the team’s Top 30 lists are pitchers, five of which are products of Washington’s past two Drafts. The Nationals added a pair of potential big league starters this past June, nabbing Oklahoma righty Cavalli and LSU’s Cole Henry with their first- and second-round picks, respectively.

Phillies

Top 100: 4 | Prospect Points: 137 (17th)

No. 1: Alec Bohm, 3B (MLB No. 31)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Mick Abel, RHP (No. 4/MLB No. 98, 1st-round pick)

The Phillies have used the Draft the last few years to help restock the system, with Bohm, Bryson Stott and Abel — the team’s last three first-round picks — all in the Top 100, while Bohm and right-hander Spencer Howard are the top two in the system ready to contribute.

NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL

Brewers

Top 100: 1 | Prospect Points: 34 (30th)

No. 1: Garrett Mitchell, OF (MLB No. 67)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Mitchell (first-round pick)

The only team without a preseason Top 100 prospect now has one in Mitchell, who fell to Milwaukee with the No. 20 overall pick even though he’d ranked as MLB Pipeline’s sixth-best Draft prospect and was perhaps the most tooled-up prospect in the entire class. Mitchell gives the Brewers another up-the-middle prospect to go along with middle infielder and 2018 first-rounder Brice Turang. Together they headline a system that’s teeming with rising pitching prospects and high-ceiling international signees.

Cardinals

Top 100: 3 | Prospect Points: 172 (14th)

No. 1: Dylan Carlson, OF (MLB No. 18)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Jordan Walker, 3B (No. 6, first-round pick)

Former first-round picks occupy five of the top six spots on the Cardinals midseason Top 30 — Matthew Liberatore, whom St. Louis acquired during the offseason, was a Rays’ first-round pick in ’18 — which also features all six of the organization’s 2020 Draft picks. Walker, this year’s No. 21 overall pick, headlines that group, and two-way talent Masyn Winn (second round) and righty Tink Hence (Competitive Balance Round B) both cracked the top 10.

Cubs

Top 100: 3 | Prospect Points: 90 (22nd)

No. 1: Nico Hoerner, SS/2B/OF (MLB No. 55)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Ed Howard, SS (No. 5, 1st-round pick)

The Cubs continue to churn out hitters, with Hoerner the latest example, but have yet to produce a homegrown impact pitcher during the Theo Epstein/Jed Hoyer regime.

Pirates

Top 100: 5 | Prospect Points: 144 (16th)

No. 1: Nick Gonzales, SS/2B (MLB No. 40)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Gonzales, SS/2B (No. 1/MLB No. 41, 1st-round pick)

Mitch Keller just graduated off the list, and sustained an injury, but the depth has improved with the last couple of Drafts (four 2020 draftees in the top 20, three from the 2019 Draft in the top 30) and trades, with the Starling Marte deal bringing in a pair of top 10 prospects in Liover Peguero and Brennan Malone.

Reds

Top 100: 4 | Prospect Points: 100 (21st)

No. 1: Nick Lodolo, LHP (MLB No. 52)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Austin Hendrick, OF (No. 3/MLB No. 90, 1st-round pick)

Both Lodolo and a healthy Hunter Greene are in the Reds’ alternate camp as part of the 60-man pool, providing hope, while hitters like catcher Tyler Stephenson — who homered in his first big league at-bat — and shortstop Jose Garcia ready to contribute as well.

NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST

D-backs

Top 100: 5 | Prospect Points: 133 (18th)

No. 1: Kristian Robinson, OF (MLB No. 47)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Bryce Jarvis, RHP (No. 8, first-round pick)

One year removed from a 2019 Draft haul in which they made nine selections within the first 75 picks, the D-backs focused on adding somewhat undervalued college arms this past June, selecting Duke righty Bryce Jarvis in the first round (No. 18 overall) and Miami’s Slade Cecconi in Competitive Balance Round B (No. 33). As a result, Arizona’s system is as loaded as ever, featuring a unique mix of high-ceiling position players and a plethora of projectable arms.

Dodgers

Top 100: 4 | Prospect Points: 158 (15th)

No. 1: Gavin Lux, SS/2B (MLB No. 2)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Bobby Miller, RHP (No. 10, 1st-round pick)

No organization combines winning at the big league level and producing impact prospects like the Dodgers, who added to a stacked system with a strong 2020 Draft.

Giants

Top 100: 4 | Prospect Points: 204 (10th)

No. 1: Joey Bart, C (MLB No. 15)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Patrick Bailey, C (No. 6, 1st-round pick)

The Giants have embraced rebuilding and their system is on the rise as a result, led by a pair of potential superstars in Bart and shortstop Marco Luciano.

Padres

Top 100: 6 | Prospect Points: 346 (2nd)

No. 1: MacKenzie Gore, LHP (MLB No. 5)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Robert Hassell, OF (No. 6/MLB No. 86, first-round pick)

MLB Pipeline’s preseason No. 2-ranked farm system continued to get stronger with the 2020 Draft additions of Hassell (No. 8 overall pick), whom many scouts viewed as the best prep hitter in the entire class, and Georgia right-hander Cole Wilcox, who fell into San Diego’s lap in the third round, despite being ranked as the 23rd-best prospect in the class. Those two selections highlight the Padres’ ongoing success each year in drafting impact players on both sides of the ball — a major reason why the organization is poised to compete at the highest level for many years to come.

Rockies

Top 100: 2 | Prospect Points: 111 (20th)

No. 1: Brendan Rodgers, 2B/SS (MLB No. 30)

Highest-ranked newcomer: Zac Veen, OF (No. 2/MLB No. 58, 1st-round pick)

Rodgers should graduate off before the season is over, but he has company on the Top 100 with the dynamic addition of Veen and the 2020 Draft class provided some excellent depth with three — Veen, Drew Romo and Chris McMahon — entering the team’s top 10.

