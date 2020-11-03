Cleveland Indians 

Hernandez wins 1st career Gold Glove Award

WFIN

The 2020 season featured incredible defensive plays around the diamond, including jaw-dropping home run robberies and cannon throws. So who will take home the hardware? The Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners are being announced live on ESPN. Follow along below to see who will be rewarded for outstanding defense.

All-time Gold Glove Award winners

FIRST BASE

American League: Evan White (SEA)

National League: Anthony Rizzo (CHC)

SECOND BASE

American League: Cesar Hernandez (CLE)

National League: Kolten Wong (STL)

SHORTSTOP

American League: J.P. Crawford (SEA)

National League: Javier Báez (CHC)

THIRD BASE

American League: Isiah Kiner-Falefa (TEX)