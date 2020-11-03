Hernandez wins 1st career Gold Glove Award
The 2020 season featured incredible defensive plays around the diamond, including jaw-dropping home run robberies and cannon throws. So who will take home the hardware? The Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners are being announced live on ESPN. Follow along below to see who will be rewarded for outstanding defense.
The 2020 season featured incredible defensive plays around the diamond, including jaw-dropping home run robberies and cannon throws.
So who will take home the hardware? The Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners are being announced live on ESPN. Follow along below to see who will be rewarded for outstanding defense.
• All-time Gold Glove Award winners
FIRST BASE
American League: Evan White (SEA)
National League: Anthony Rizzo (CHC)
SECOND BASE
American League: Cesar Hernandez (CLE)
National League: Kolten Wong (STL)
SHORTSTOP
American League: J.P. Crawford (SEA)
National League: Javier Báez (CHC)
THIRD BASE
American League: Isiah Kiner-Falefa (TEX)