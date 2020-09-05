Indians' bats deliver in 9th with walk-off win

CLEVELAND — Oscar Mercado was sent down to Lake County last month after he struggled to find a rhythm at the plate. When the Indians traded Greg Allen to the Padres with Mike Clevinger, Mercado got the call back up to try to find some playing time. On Saturday, he

CLEVELAND — Oscar Mercado was sent down to Lake County last month after he struggled to find a rhythm at the plate. When the Indians traded Greg Allen to the Padres with Mike Clevinger, Mercado got the call back up to try to find some playing time. On Saturday, he proved that the adjustments he made at the alternate training site paid off.

• Box score

In the bottom of the ninth, Mercado lead off the frame with a double off Josh Hader. In 13 appearances this year, the Brewers’ reliever had yet to give up a hit until Mercado’s line drive to left field. Despite having a five-man infield, Cesar Hernandez squeezed a single through the left side to bring home Mercado, lifting the Tribe to a 4-3 victory over the Brewers at Progressive Field.

The Indians had entered the eighth inning with a one-run lead after Nick Wittgren escaped a bases-loaded in the seventh. But Wittgren gave up a solo blast to Orlando Arcia to knot the score at one. With Hernandez’s walk-off, Cleveland improved its record to 19-2 in games in which it scored three-or-more runs.

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.