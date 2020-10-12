Indians opt to not hold Tribe Fest in '21

CLEVELAND — When fans would walk into the Indians’ annual Tribe Fest event over the last eight years, it was one of the biggest signs that the offseason was finally nearing its end. But with the uncertainty of what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in three or four months,

CLEVELAND — When fans would walk into the Indians’ annual Tribe Fest event over the last eight years, it was one of the biggest signs that the offseason was finally nearing its end. But with the uncertainty of what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in three or four months, the festivities won’t be able to take place next year.

On Monday afternoon, the Indians officially announced that Tribe Fest, which usually is hosted in January or the beginning of February, will be cancelled in 2021.

This past year, over 10,000 people stopped by the club’s eighth annual event, as 31 Indians players reunited in downtown Cleveland to mingle with fans, sign autographs and participate in baseball activities. But with a large turnout expected at each event, the organization thought it was best to wait until 2022 to partake in the festivities again.

“Keeping the safety and health of our fans, players and front office personnel top of mind, the Cleveland Indians will not be holding Tribe Fest in 2021,” the club released in a statement. “Our organization deeply misses the Tribe community and is hopeful to see fans back at Progressive Field next season in 2021 and bring back Tribe Fest in January 2022.”

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.