Indians send Plesac home after night out

Indians players and staff have been adamant about remaining diligent with COVID-19 protocols, trying to keep a bubble-like atmosphere on the road and limiting their public exposure at home. On Sunday, the team learned what can happen if they bend the rules.

As first reported by The Athletic, starter Zach Plesac was sent home on Sunday after going out with friends Saturday night in Chicago. The 25-year-old, who grew up an hour away from The Windy City, tossed six scoreless frames in the Indians’ 7-1 victory over the White Sox just hours prior.

Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti is expected to address the situation after Sunday’s series finale at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Cleveland organization has proven more than once that it is not taking any risks when it comes to possible COVID-19 exposure. At the beginning of Summer Camp, slugger Franmil Reyes attended a Fourth of July get-together without wearing a mask. The club asked him to stay away from the ballpark for the following three days while he underwent precautionary testing.

Manager Terry Francona and Antonetti have expressed multiple times their appreciation for players’ willingness to adhere to guidelines. Before the regular season got underway, the team collectively created a code of conduct to follow in order to keep everyone healthy, and the majority of players have been passionate about abiding by those rules.

“This is a player discipline thing,” starter Mike Clevinger said on July 30. “Keep the coaches, front office kind of out of it. It puts a little extra accountability, kind of. Just having that trust in your teammates is a big thing, I think. It’s a big thing on the field. If you feel your teammate doesn’t trust you off the field how are you going to feel like he trusts you when you get between the lines?”

