Karinchak No. 6 on Rookie Power Rankings

Welcome to the second edition of the Rookie Power Rankings!

While it’s still a relatively small sample size, we have had two weeks more of games from when we debuted the rankings. These rankings are based on performance, though prospect status (or former status, as some have graduated off our rankings) does come into play for breaking ties.

There isn’t any movement at the very top, with Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis still remaining at No. 1. He’s joined by four others who made the top 10 two weeks ago. That, of course, means there are five newcomers, headlined by Twins right-hander Randy Dobnak at No. 2.

1. Kyle Lewis, OF, Mariners

Previous Rookie Power Rank: 1

Lewis has understandably slowed down a bit but still has an impressive .325/.400/.482 line with four homers and 15 RBIs, leading all rookies in those two categories. He’s actually cut down his strikeout rate, with just seven K’s in his last 35 at-bats since our last ranking to bring his season rate to 27.4 percent, while walking in 11.6 percent of his plate appearances.

2. Randy Dobnak, RHP, Twins

Previous Rookie Power Rank: NR

A non-drafted free agent who hasn’t been a ranked prospect, Dobnak is showing that him getting the American League Wild Card Game start in 2019 wasn’t a mistake. He’s currently third among all American League pitchers with his 1.42 ERA, and he’s kept hitters to a .178 batting average against. He doesn’t miss a ton of bats (14 K’s in 25 1/3 IP), but he keeps opponents off bases with a 0.87 WHIP over his first five starts.

3. Luis Robert, OF, White Sox (No. 1/MLB No. 3)

Previous Rookie Power Rank: 2

The tools are still very much undeniable, with an exciting power-speed combination and outstanding defense in center field. He’s not been as productive of late, with a .264/.339/.472 line in August so far. He did hit his third homer of the year on Saturday, his first since Aug. 1, though his 33 percent strikeout rate remains a concern.

4. Jake Cronenworth, SS/RHP, Padres (No. 19)

Previous Rookie Power Rank: NR

Cronenworth has been getting a lot of playing time filling in for Eric Hosmer at first but has seen time at all four infield spots as the Padres continue to get his bat into the lineup. He trails only Lewis and Robert among rookies in total bases with a .306/.358/.592 line over 49 at-bats to date. He’s yet to be asked to show off his two-way skills by taking the mound in a big league game.

5. Matt Foster, RHP, White Sox (No. 28)

Previous Rookie Power Rank: NR

Called up at the end of July, Foster has quickly turned into a valuable member of Chicago’s pitching staff. He’s yet to allow a run over his first seven appearances, spanning 10 2/3 innings and has given up just three hits and two walks while striking out 15.

6. James Karinchak, RHP, Indians (No. 16)

Previous Rookie Power Rank: 5

While Karinchak gave up his first earned run of the season on Aug. 12, he’s continued to show an innate ability to miss bats. He’s racked up 22 K’s (second-most among American League rookie pitchers) in just 11 1/3 IP for a 17/5 K/9 rate. He’s been getting late-inning, high-leverage innings as well, with all but one inning this season coming in the seventh, eighth and ninth.

7. Cristian Javier, RHP, Astros (No. 6)

Previous Rookie Power Rank: 4

After making his MLB debut this year in a relief appearance, Javier has moved into the Astros’ rotation and handled it extremely well, posting a 2.91 ERA and .153 batting average against while striking out nearly a batter per inning (8.72 K/9). He’s pitched into the sixth in three of his four starts and shook off a rough outing on Aug. 9 to toss six one-hit innings on Saturday for his second big league win.

8. Nick Solak, OF/2B, Rangers

Previous Rookie Power Rank: NR

While Solak has seen most of his time in center field, he’s also played some left and second base with the Rangers intent on getting his bat into the lineup on a regular basis. He just had a six-game hit streak snapped on Sunday and is hitting .299/.373/.418 on the year with a homer, eight RBIs and three steals in 19 games, going 12-for-25 with four doubles and that home run during the recent streak.

9. Jordan Romano, RHP, Blue Jays (No. 30)

Previous Rookie Power Rank: 6

Romano continues to look virtually unhittable out of Toronto’s bullpen, though he finally gave up his first run of the year on Saturday. That broke a scoreless streak of nine outings to start the 2020 season and he didn’t allow his first hit of the year until appearance No. 9. In total, he’s given up just three hits in 10 IP (.091 BAA), striking out 13 and walking four in that span. Even when hitters have made contact, it’s often led to outs, with a 2.40 GO/AO ratio as proof.

10. Dustin May, RHP, Dodgers

Previous Rookie Power Rank: NR

While May has only one win in his stat column, the Dodgers have won four of his five starts as he’s stepped more than capably into the rotation. He’s been more steady than spectacular numbers-wise (his stuff is still downright nasty), with a 3.00 ERA over 24 IP, a .269 BAA and 1.25 WHIP. Look for him to just keep getting better as he gets innings under his belt, with a jump up these rankings highly probable.

Fallen from the rankings: Nate Pearson, RHP, Blue Jays; Andrés Giménez, SS, Mets; Blake Taylor, LHP, Astros; Brady Singer, RHP, Royals; Nico Hoerner, SS/2B/OF, Cubs