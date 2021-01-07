Lindor, Cookie sent to Mets in 6-player swap

NEW YORK — In by far the boldest stroke of the Steve Cohen era to date, the Mets on Thursday made a trade to acquire All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the Indians. The six-player deal sends infielders Amed Rosario and Andrés Giménez, pitching prospect Josh

NEW YORK — In by far the boldest stroke of the Steve Cohen era to date, the Mets on Thursday made a trade to acquire All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the Indians. The six-player deal sends infielders Amed Rosario and Andrés Giménez, pitching prospect Josh Wolf and outfield prospect Isaiah Greene to Cleveland.

Mets get: SS Francisco Lindor, RHP Carlos Carrasco

Indians get: INF Andrés Giménez, INF Amed Rosario, RHP Josh Wolf, OF Isiah Greene

Lindor, 27, is a four-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glover and one of the best all-around players in baseball. He is coming off a down year that saw him hit .258 with eight home runs in a short season, but he averaged 34 homers with a .278 batting average and .856 OPS from 2017-19. Lindor can be a free agent after the season.

Carrasco, 33, was the 2020 American League Comeback Player of the Year, returning from a chronic myeloid leukemia diagnosis to start 12 games for the Indians with a 2.91 ERA.

Those two players transform the dynamics of the Mets’ roster. In Lindor, they now have one of the most dynamic starting shortstops in the game. In Carrasco, they have another proven starter to gel with Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman atop the rotation.

Going to Cleveland are Rosario and Giménez, two of the highest-rated prospects the Mets have developed over the past decade. The team once believed it had a budding superstar in Rosario, but he struggled offensively and defensively for much of his first four years in the Majors and lost his starting job to Giménez in 2020. The latter is highly regarded for both his glove and hit tool, batting .263 over 49 games as a rookie.

Wolf and Greene are the Mets’ ninth- and 10th-ranked prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo, Instagram and Facebook.