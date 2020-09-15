Lindor HR keys comeback, but Cubs escape

Indians temporary manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said it earlier this season: The Indians’ offense won’t be able to get going without Francisco Lindor. But despite the All-Star shortstops’ 3-for-4, four-RBI night that was capped with a game-tying, two-run homer in the ninth, Cleveland was unable to come out on top.

After completing the comeback, the Indians got into trouble in the bottom half of the frame, as Oliver Pérez put two runners on via walk and single. The Tribe turned to Nick Wittgren, who hit Willson Contreras to load the bases before plunking pinch-hitter Cameron Maybin to hand the Cubs a 6-5, walk-off victory Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

