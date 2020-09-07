Lindor on Clemente's No. 21: 'Super special'

CLEVELAND — “He represented all of us, and now it’s our turn to represent him.” Francisco Lindor rarely ever hides his smile, but the grin may have grown even wider on Monday afternoon as he talked about the idea of wearing No. 21 on his back in honor of Roberto

Francisco Lindor rarely ever hides his smile, but the grin may have grown even wider on Monday afternoon as he talked about the idea of wearing No. 21 on his back in honor of Roberto Clemente.

On Wednesday, the Puerto Rican players on the Indians’ roster, including Lindor, will have the opportunity to sport Clemente’s number on the back of their jerseys for Major League Baseball’s 19th consecutive celebration of Roberto Clemente Day.

“It’s a blessing to be able to wear his number on a day like that,” Lindor said. “It’s super special. It shows our roots. … Thank MLB for doing that right now. Later on, hopefully it turns into everybody wearing it, at least one day.”

Clemente, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, holds a special place in the heart of every baseball player from the island. The talent he demonstrated on the field, along with the character he showed off it, was a combination that nearly every young Puerto Rican ballplayer idolized.

“The way he played the game was kind of how my dad wanted to play the game,” Lindor said. “By my dad playing the game like that, even though he didn’t play the game professionally, my dad taught me the game that way. Being aggressive, having fun, and then after you do all that, you go out there and help others and you become a great person off the field.”

Lindor’s father may not have played professionally, but Indians temporary manager Sandy Alomar Jr.’s father had the chance to play against Clemente in winter ball and in the All-Star Game in 1970, and also did his best to pass similar lessons down to his son.

“When you were that age, everybody knew Roberto Clemente in Puerto Rico,” Alomar said. “I was a young kid when he passed away. I didn’t remember much, but the stories keep coming and his spirit lived. Every parent in Puerto Rico strived for their kids to follow the Roberto Clemente story.”

Now, both Lindor and Alomar struggled to contain their excitement to be able to honor the legacy of Clemente this week.

“Being there for everybody, that’s the legacy that Clemente left,” Lindor said. “That he was not great just on the field, but he was outstanding off the field. That he was a better person. That’s why we’re wearing No. 21. It’s not because he got 3,000 hits and won a World Series and got 12 Gold Gloves, it’s not because of that. It’s because how good he was off the field and how much people loved him off the field.”

Hand reaches milestone

After not truly transitioning into a closer’s role until 2017 with the Padres, Brad Hand logged his 100th career save on Sunday afternoon in the Indians’ 4-1 victory over the Brewers. The 30-year-old has recorded a Major League-best 11 saves on the year, converting each opportunity he’s faced.

“I also want to congratulate Brad Hand for his 100th save,” Alomar said after the game. “That was huge.”

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.