LIVE on MLBN: Ramírez up for 1st AL MVP

Watch a live simulcast above of MLB Network’s coverage as the winners of the 2020 Most Valuable Player Award in the National League and American League are announced.

The finalists for the honor in the AL are White Sox first baseman José Abreu, Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Indians third baseman José Ramírez.

In the National League, the finalists are Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, Padres third baseman Manny Machado and Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, who won the 2018 AL MVP Award with the Red Sox and can join Frank Robinson as just the second player to be named MVP in each league.