Meet Cleveland's new ace: Bieber K's 14 in W

After the Tribe traded their top starter, two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, to Texas in December, many wondered if someone would be able to replace him. Manager Terry Francona often catches himself saying things about Shane Bieber that he once said about a young Kluber. And after Friday’s Opening Day performance in Cleveland’s 2-0 victory over the Royals, Bieber proved just how capable he is of filling Kluber’s large shoes.

Bieber cruised through six innings, tying the club record for strikeouts on Opening Day, with 14. It was the first time a Major League pitcher fanned at least 14 batters in the first game of the season since Randy Johnson did so in 1996 through seven frames. Bieber allowed just four hits and one walk in his dominant outing.

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.