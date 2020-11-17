Mets request to interview Chernoff (source)

CLEVELAND — With a new owner at the helm, the Mets have been strongly rumored to be interested in making a splash by acquiring Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, and New York’s effort to hire a new baseball operations team may make a possible Lindor trade even more intriguing. MLB.com’s Jon

CLEVELAND — With a new owner at the helm, the Mets have been strongly rumored to be interested in making a splash by acquiring Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, and New York’s effort to hire a new baseball operations team may make a possible Lindor trade even more intriguing.

MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported Tuesday afternoon that the Mets have requested permission to talk to Tribe general manager Mike Chernoff about their president of baseball operations position. There’s been no clarity as to whether the Indians have granted the permission.

Chernoff has been with Cleveland for 17 seasons, shifting into the GM role in October 2015, but because of his New York roots, the idea is at least compelling. He grew up in New Jersey, played baseball for Princeton University and his father — who he’s very close with — oversees WFAN radio in New York. In ’18, there had been rumors that Chernoff would interview for the Mets’ GM opening, but he did not decide to go through the interview process.

Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti and Chernoff have worked closely together since Antonetti moved into the GM role in 2010, with Chernoff as his assistant GM. While Antonetti and Chernoff have grown comfortable in making every decision together, the organization would have options in its other assistant GMs like Carter Hawkins (13 seasons with the Indians), Matt Forman (eight seasons) or Sky Andrecheck (11 seasons) to fill Chernoff’s shoes, if needed.

Whether Chernoff actually interviews for the position is yet to be determined, but it does make it more interesting with the early offseason rumors of the Mets’ interest in Lindor. The Mets have a highly regarded outfield prospect in Pete Crow-Armstrong who could fit in well in the Indians’ system and infielder/outfielder Jeff McNeil to fill the Tribe’s current outfield need.

Morosi has already reported that Lindor is likely to be moved by Opening Day, but now the question is whether the shortstop could have an opportunity to have a familiar face in the front office of a new organization.

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.