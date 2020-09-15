MLB announces 2020 postseason schedule

Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 2020 Postseason, which is set to open with the American League’s inaugural Wild Card Series on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and the National League’s first Wild Card Series openers on Wednesday, September 30th. In the first neutral site Fall Classic in modern history, Game One of the 2020 World Series on FOX is set for Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the new home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field in Arlington. A potential Game Seven of the World Series is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28.

All best-of-three Wild Card Series, which are presented by Hankook, will be played at the regular season home ballparks of each league’s top four seeds and be televised exclusively by ESPN and TBS. Then, beginning with the Division Series, Clubs will shift to neutral site locations for the duration of the 2020 Postseason due to health, safety and competitive considerations. American League games from the Division Series forward will be held in Los Angeles and San Diego, and National League games from the Division Series forward will be played in Arlington and Houston.

• San Diego’s Petco Park will host the American League Division Series, which are presented by Utz, that features the matchup with the winners of the 1/8 and 4/5 Wild Card Series.

• Dodger Stadium will feature the ALDS with the winners of the 2/7 and 3/6 Wild Card Series.

○ Both best-of-five ALDS will be scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 9.

• Arlington’s Globe Life Field will host the National League Division Series, which are presented by Doosan, that includes the winners of the 1/8 and 4/5 Wild Card Series.

• Houston’s Minute Maid Park will feature the NLDS with the winners of the 2/7 and 3/6 Wild Card Series.

○ Both best-of-five NLDS will be scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 10.

• San Diego will welcome the American League Championship Series, which is presented by GEICO, from Sunday, Oct. 11 through as late as Saturday, Oct. 17. The ALCS will be exclusively telecast by TBS.

• Arlington will stage the National League Championship Series, which is presented by Camping World, from Monday, Oct. 12 through as late as Sunday, Oct. 18. The NLCS will be exclusively broadcast by FOX or FS1.

All games telecast on FOX, TBS and MLB Network will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.

ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2020 MLB Postseason games.

WILD CARD SERIES Presented by Hankook on ESPN and TBS

Best-of-Three (Italics below indicate If Necessary)

Hosted by Each League’s Top 4 Seeds

Tuesday, Sept. 29

• AL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 1

• AL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 1

• AL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 1

• AL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30

• AL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 2

• AL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 2

• AL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 2

• AL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 2

• NL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 1

• NL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 1

• NL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 1

• NL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 1

Thursday, Oct. 1

• AL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 3

• AL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 3

• AL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 3

• AL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 3

• NL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 2

• NL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 2

• NL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 2

• NL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 2

Friday, Oct. 2

• NL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 3

• NL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 3

• NL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 3

• NL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 3

DIVISION SERIES

Best-of-Five (Italics below indicate If Necessary)

ALDS presented by Utz in San Diego and Los Angeles;

NLDS presented by Doosan in Arlington and Houston

Monday, Oct. 5

• AL Division Series A Game 1, San Diego (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), TBS

• AL Division Series B Game 1, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 6

• AL Division Series A Game 2, San Diego (1/8 vs 4/5 winners), TBS

• AL Division Series B Game 2, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS

• NL Division Series A Game 1, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1 or MLBN

• NL Division Series B Game 1, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1 or MLBN

Wednesday, Oct. 7

• AL Division Series A Game 3, San Diego (1/8 vs 4/5 winners), TBS

• AL Division Series B Game 3, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS

• NL Division Series A Game 2, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1 or MLBN

• NL Division Series B Game 2, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1 or MLBN

Thursday, Oct. 8

• AL Division Series A Game 4, San Diego (1/8 vs 4/5 winners), TBS

• AL Division Series B Game 4, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS

• NL Division Series A Game 3, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1 or MLBN

• NL Division Series B Game 3, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1 or MLBN

Friday, Oct. 9

• AL Division Series A Game 5, San Diego (1/8 vs 4/5 winners), TBS

• AL Division Series B Game 5, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS

• NL Division Series A Game 4, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1

• NL Division Series B Game 4, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1

Saturday, Oct. 10

• NL Division Series A Game 5, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1

• NL Division Series B Game 5, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Best-of-Seven (Italics below indicate If Necessary)

ALCS presented by GEICO in San Diego;

NLCS presented by Camping World in Arlington

Sunday, Oct. 11

• ALCS Game 1, San Diego, TBS

Monday, Oct. 12

• ALCS, Game 2, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS Game 1, Arlington, FOX or FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 13

• ALCS Game 3, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS Game 2, Arlington, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 14

• ALCS Game 4, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS Game 3, Arlington, FOX or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 15

• ALCS Game 5, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS, Game 4, Arlington, FOX or FS1

Friday, Oct. 16

• ALCS Game 6, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS, Game 5, Arlington, FOX or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 17

• ALCS Game 7, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS Game 6, Arlington, FOX or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 18

• NLCS Game 7, Arlington, FOX or FS1

THE 116th WORLD SERIES

Best-of-Seven (Italics below indicate If Necessary)

Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Tuesday, Oct. 20

• World Series Game 1, Arlington, FOX

Wednesday, Oct. 21

• World Series Game 2, Arlington, FOX

Thursday, Oct. 22

OFF DAY

Friday, Oct. 23

• World Series Game 3, Arlington, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 24

• World Series Game 4, Arlington, FOX

Sunday, Oct. 25

• World Series Game 5, Arlington, FOX

Monday, Oct. 26

OFF DAY

Tuesday, Oct. 27

• World Series Game 6, Arlington, FOX

Wednesday, Oct. 28

• World Series, Game 7, Arlington, FOX