MVP? Ramírez’s 2-HR game guides Tribe's W

The Indians’ starting pitching has stolen the show all season long, while the bats have ranked among the worst in the league. While those two narratives surrounded the team, José Ramírez has flown under the radar, putting together a season worthy of at least a few American League Most Valuable Player Award votes.

The Tribe’s third baseman is no stranger to the MVP ballot, placing third in both 2017 and ‘18, and with one week remaining in the regular season, Ramírez bolstered his resumé with his second two-homer game in four days, leading the Indians to a 7-4 victory over the Tigers on Sunday at Comerica Park.

This year’s AL MVP race has a handful of strong candidates, and Ramírez may have a difficult time surpassing players like José Abreu, Mike Trout or Tim Anderson. But his offensive numbers can’t be ignored. Ramírez will have a good chance of finishing the season in the top five of the AL in homers (currently tied for fourth with 15), stolen bases (tied for fourth, 10), RBIs (seventh, 38) and Wins Above Replacement, per Fangraphs (first, 2.8).

Without a doubt, Ramírez has been the MVP of the Indians’ offense in a year in which it desperately needed some form of consistency. The team entered Sunday’s game hitting just .227, which was tied for 24th in the Majors. If Ramírez’s bat isn’t factored into that calculation, the team average would drop to .220 after Sunday’s series finale. He leads the Indians in average (.284), homers (15), RBIs (38), stolen bases (10), runs scored (39), on-base percentage (.369) and slugging percentage (.574).

