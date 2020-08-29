Naquin redeems himself as Tribe wins in 12th

It may have taken them 11 scoreless innings to find a way to push another run across the plate after José Ramírez’s homer in the first, but Tyler Naquin prevailed as the hero for the Tribe on Saturday afternoon. In the top of the 12th inning with the automatic runner

In the top of the 12th inning with the automatic runner at second, Naquin served a double into right-center field that plated the go-ahead run in the Indians’ 2-1 victory over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Naquin’s bat has started to show signs of heating up, and although he was held hitless until the 12th, he entered Saturday’s game having slashed .435/.480/.739 with five RBIs over his previous eight games. His extra-inning double also handed him his sixth consecutive game in which he had a plate appearance with an extra-base hit.

Though he ultimately became the hero, Naquin ran into some trouble in right field in the seventh inning, resulting in the Cardinals’ lone run of the afternoon. With James Karinchak on the mound and runners on the corner, a fly ball fell into shallow right field to allow the tying run to score — a ball that Statcast said had an 85 percent catch probability.

